York robotics apprenticeship part of Wolf’s Back to Work Pa. program

York

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — How can someone take what they learn in school and turn it into a skill they can use to earn a living? An apprenticeship is one way to bridge the gap.

Pa. Labor and Industry Deputy Secretary Sheila Ireland was in York County on Friday to announce a new program in that Midstate region as part of Governor Tom Wolf’s Back to Work Pa. program.

abc27 spoke with one apprentice who has a degree in electronic engineering technology.

“When they told me that they had different apprenticeships, of course I was interested in furthering that education to help me build my skillset,” said Taylor Moss, a maintenance technician.

Moss says robotics helps him translate what he learned in school into practical techniques he can use on the job.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss