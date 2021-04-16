York robotics apprenticeship part of Wolf’s Back to Work Pa. program

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — How can someone take what they learn in school and turn it into a skill they can use to earn a living? An apprenticeship is one way to bridge the gap.

Pa. Labor and Industry Deputy Secretary Sheila Ireland was in York County on Friday to announce a new program in that Midstate region as part of Governor Tom Wolf’s Back to Work Pa. program.

abc27 spoke with one apprentice who has a degree in electronic engineering technology.

“When they told me that they had different apprenticeships, of course I was interested in furthering that education to help me build my skillset,” said Taylor Moss, a maintenance technician.

Moss says robotics helps him translate what he learned in school into practical techniques he can use on the job.