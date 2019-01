YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - York's annual ice festival, FestivICE, is underway.

The three-day celebration kicked off Thursday as ice sculptors fired up their chainsaws at Cherry Lane Park.

Visitors can watch those sculptors carve up over 20,000 pounds of ice, enjoy music, and send the kids down a free 40-foot ice slide.

The festival continues on Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

--

Online: https://www.eventiveyork.com/events/