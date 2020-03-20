York salon owner shares struggles beauty industry is facing

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The beauty industry is feeling the heat, but it’s not from flat irons.

Rise Beauty Company has been closed since Monday, heeding the governor’s call to “flatten the curve.”

Although it was the right thing to do, it doesn’t mean it was easy.

“This is a tsunami compared to everything else we’ve been through,” said Casey Grim, Rise Beauty Company owner.

Long before the tsunami hit, Grim was a babbling brook full of dreams. Her brother reminded her where she started one day, bringing in a token to her salon about a year into business.

“It was actually a note from when I was in about seventh grade that said, ‘I want to be a hairstylist when I grow up,'” Grim said.

She became the stylists’ boss, but with coronavirus closing her business indefinitely, she’s terrified for her 15 employees.

“They’re commission-based. So, if they don’t work, they don’t necessarily earn an income,” Grim said.

She immediately told her people to file for unemployment Monday, but even when business resumes, she fears cash flow may not.

“Life as we knew it is going to be different after this. People are going to choose how they spend their time and money differently,” Grim said.

She’s doing things differently, herself.

“People can buy gift cards. We’ve got them discounted at 30 percent. So, you can get a $100 gift card for just $70,” Grim said.

The financial impact will be hard, but Grim isn’t feeling grim. She has her tribe.

“Every single one of the women who works here has a story and has gone through incredibly trying things,” Grim said.

Rise — it’s their name, and it’s what they do best, and once you’ve seen rock bottom — you don’t give up — even if it’s an impossible dye job.

“We honestly celebrate it, because every time we fail, we get better,” Grim said.

Rise Beauty Company will not re-open until she gets the green light from Gov. Wolf.