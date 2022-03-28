YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — McKinley K-8 in York has informed parents and caregivers that beginning Monday, March 28, safety protocols will temporarily be increased in response to the deadly shooting that happened last week Wednesday, March 23, at Penn Park.

17-year-old Malaki Beady, a student of the York City school district, was shot and killed at the park during the school day just before classes were dismissed. The park sits right behind William Penn High School and is in close proximity to McKinley.

Both schools were virtual the day following the incident.

Part of their increased safety protocols includes a mandatory bag check at McKinley, plus, they will not have recess. There will also be an increased presence of social workers and counselor support to address emotional needs.

The school district expressed its deep sadness over the loss of one of its students. Police say the person responsible for last week’s homicide, a 17-year-old, has turned himself in.