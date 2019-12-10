York sees car thefts spike as weather turns colder

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are warning drivers after a huge spike of car thefts in the city.

In the past month, 30 cars throughout York have been reported stolen. Many were left running and unattended.

“So basically, so many cars are being left unattended that we’re seeing on average a car a day being stolen just because people are starting their cars and warming them up,” York Mayor Michael Helfrich said.

Owners not only lose their transportation, but they also face a fine if the car was left running.

“Our police have enough to do. They got real work to do and here are people unintentionally creating more work for the police, so while we can be working on violent crimes, here our police have to take the time and get off the work they want to be doing and do something that could have easily been avoided,” Helfrich said.

Many of the vehicles were taken by juveniles. Helfrich said the punishment for minors essentially is a slap on the wrist.

“The penalties for a juvenile stealing a car are not very high, and some of them know this and will jump in your car and take it,” he said.