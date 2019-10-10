York shooting on 100 block of East Clark Avenue

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have responded to a shooting on the 100 block of East Clarke Avenue resulting in one person injured.

York police discovered a man who had sustained a gunshot wound, who is now is now in stable condition after being transported to York Hosptial.

The suspect responsible is currently unknown and police are seeking public assistance in finding him/her.

An update to the incident will be be released by police Thursday morning at 11. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways. Tips can always be anonymous