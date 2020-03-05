York Springs llama is a semi-finalist in Cadbury bunny competition

Live Now
YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — An Adams County llama is a finalist for the second year in a row in the Cadbury Bunny tryouts.

Conswala is a quirky and whimsical no-drama llama who makes everybody smile.

She is a registered therapy llama and regularly visits schools, senior centers, and even consoled grievers in a funeral receiving line.

Last year Conswala lost to an English Bulldog from North Carolina for the spokes-bunny position.

Visit bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com to cast your vote to help this local llama win this year’s competition.

