YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — A York Springs llama came very close to being featured in a Cadbury Easter Bunny commercial but fell short.

Conswala the llama from Lucky Us Farm was a top ten finalist in the national contest. The winner would not only get to be in a commercial but also win $5,000.

Conswala lost to Lieutenant Dan the 2 legged-dog. Conswala was a top 20 finalist last year.