York State Fair is just around the corner; preparations begin one week out

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Just a week away from the start of the York State Fair and preparations are already well underway. Plus, the fair is back to full capacity without any restrictions this year!

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

Organizers have had to make some adjustments, with Pitbull canceling, but Alabama took his place on the entertainment schedule. There will be a show every night among many other big things to see and do.

“Our livestock numbers are actually up over 2019. So, we have a lot more of that. We have over 90 concessions with 25 brand-new ones. So, this year’s fair is going to be a lot bigger than previous ones and we’re excited because since we didn’t get to do it for a year, we’re back and bigger than ever,” Montgomery Stambaugh, marketing & communications director of the York State Fair, said.

Stambaugh said this will also be the first year that the fair will have a full midway. Check back into abc27 for updates on all the fun and festivities starting next week Friday, July 23, when the fair kicks off.