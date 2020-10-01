York State Food Fest looks to fill gap left by fair

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York State Fair typically draws thousands every year, but it was canceled this year because of the pandemic. Fans can still, however, experience a taste of the annual event.
The pandemic may have put a damper on the fair, but not the food.
This is the first-ever York State Fair Food Festival; it features close to a dozen different vendors with everything from french fries to funnel cakes.
For many vendors — this is a lifeline, and for fair-goers — it’s a way to get their fix while staying safe.
