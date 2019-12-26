York stores busy with after-Christmas shoppers

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Christmas has passed, but the holiday shopping is far from over.

After weeks of searching for the best bargains, shoppers returned to retail stores Thursday to find even more savings. Many were taking advantage of post-Christmas deals with some extra holiday cash.

“It’s always a really fun day. People are excited about the gifts they got or they’re out to spend the Christmas money or use their gift cards,” said Alexandria Keener Hammond, owner of My Girlfriend’s Wardrobe.

Multiple businesses throughout York say the day after Christmas is one of their busiest. Store owners expect the shopping buzz to carry on through the first week of January.