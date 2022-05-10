York, Pa. (WHTM) – Dr. Scott Krauser has been named the next superintendent of the York Suburban School District.

The Board of School Directors unanimously approved the hire during the Planning Committee meeting held on May 9, 2022. Dr. Krauser will succeed Dr. Timothy Williams, who is retiring at the end of June.

According to the district, Dr. Krauser brings a wide range of experiences to his new role, including 15 years with the York Suburban School District. He began his career in education as an elementary teacher in 1998.

His tenure at York Suburban started in 2007, where he has served as an assistant principal, principal, and assistant superintendent.

“I’m honored to serve the York Suburban School District as its next superintendent,” said Dr. Krauser. “This is a wonderful community with high academic standards and a tremendous amount of pride. I can’t wait to continue the growth initiated by those before me by collaborating with the stakeholders of this District.”