YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York swore in six new police officers Monday — a varied group of hires with several speaking Spanish and even one who speaks Mandarin.

One is a military veteran who speaks five languages. Another wants to turn his love of soccer into a new city youth program. A third chose to work in York so she can build a relationship between police and the Hispanic community.

One thing Commissioner Michael Muldrow wanted to make clear is that these new recruits chose specifically to work in York, with some who grew up in the city and some who have family members on the force.

Another six officers will join the force in April, bringing the total number of officers in the department to 103. Police say having more people on the force means other officers can focus on building relationships and preventing future crime.

“We don’t want to be reactive in all of our efforts, just answering calls and things like that. We want to have proactive initiatives out there, so the only way you could do that is if you have the manpower,” Lt. Daniel Lentz with the York City Police Department said.

Half of the new recruits will go through a 16-week training. The other half still need to go to the academy for six months.