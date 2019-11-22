York teen caught impersonating police officer

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a juvenile was apprehended after reportedly going door to door in York County impersonating an officer.

West York Borough Police Department said they received multiple calls over the last few days about an unidentified female who was knocking on doors and speaking with residents in the Eberton neighborhood.

Police say she was reportedly wearing a police vest and had a gun. They said she was asking for a specific person by name and also shining a light into people’s windows.

Police are still working to develop a motive and they are working with the District Attorney’s Office and Juvenile Probation to determine the most appropriate charges and course of action. The girl has been released to the custody of her parents.

Police said with assistance from the community, the girl was identified and apprehended. No additional information was provided about the teen.