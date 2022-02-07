York to abc27: Give us a month to show evidence of ’emails and phone calls’ questioning mayor’s oath

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York city officials say they need another month to fulfill an abc27 News request for evidence of the “emails and phone calls” that councilmembers say questioned the legitimacy of Mayor Michael Helfrich’s oath of office — and thus his legitimacy as mayor.

Last Tuesday, the day of the news release, abc27 News filed a right-to-know request with the city requesting to view the emails and call records. “Right to Know,” or RTK, is Pennsylvania’s public records law. Under the law, a government has five business days to respond. Last Thursday, the city’s right-to-know officer confirmed receiving the request and noting the deadline to respond: Tuesday, Feb. 8. On Monday came the response: The city needs another month to respond because of short-staffing, the need for a legal review and not enough time to fulfill the request.

“The new deadline for this request is March 10, 2022,” the letter concluded.

RTK law allows governments an extension beyond the initial five days, for certain reasons, after they have made “a good faith effort… to respond as promptly as possible.”

“The burden is on the government to provide this information and to explain why they cannot provide that information,” explained Erin Coyle, an associate professor of journalism at Temple University, who studies public records law. “These laws only work as well as they are followed. These laws require us to trust that people working in government will do their best to seek the information and provide the information in as timely as possible of a fashion for journalists. Five days is a long time.”

Coyle said public records laws like RTK supplement the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“Journalists worked with legislators to get public records laws passed so journalists and citizens could get access to information about how government actors are or are not doing their jobs,” she said.

Coyle said she didn’t have all necessary information — for example, city staffing levels — to fully judge the city’s justifications for a delay. But she said the fact that abc27 News merely requested emails that the city itself mentioned in a press release called into question the need for a lengthy legal review or the difficulty of gathering them.

“That is your right as a journalist to ask for access to government records. And it only seems natural to ask to see the information that is listed in a press release,” Coyle said. “This seems like exactly the type of information that public records laws are designed to address.”

Reached Monday, Helfrich declined to comment on councilmembers’ actions beyond reiterating his assertion — backed, he says, by the city’s own solicitor in a conversation between the two — that a re-elected mayor’s oath (as opposed to that of a newly-elected mayor) isn’t required.

The council’s president and vice president, Sandie Walker and Edquina Washington didn’t respond to requests for comment.