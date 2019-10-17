York to change sewer billing, collection

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York is changing the handling of sewer bills after years of complaints.

The city’s finance department is passing billing and collection to York Water Company, saying the company is better suited for the job.

“Come spring, summer of next year, when York Water Company issues that first bill, we are confident that a lot of those problems will be very quickly resolved,” said Philip Given, the city’s acting director of economic development.

Customers can expect more accurate bills and easier payment methods. The city says it’s a relief and a win-win.

“Sewer billing has been frustrating for our team, for our customers, so we’re excited to see light at the end of that tunnel,” Given said.

There are nearly $10 million in outstanding sewer payments owed to the city. Because the city doesn’t have the resources to collect bills properly, the council recently approved an amnesty program.

More information on the program will be released in the coming weeks.