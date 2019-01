YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - York plans to hike the cost of most parking tickets.

Fines for illegal parking during street sweeping would decrease from $50 to $40 under a proposal before the City Council on Tuesday, but other tickets would go up.

Expired meter fines would increase by $5, while fines for double parking would increase $10.

Illegally parking in a handicap spot would go up $50.