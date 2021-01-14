York to hold community input sessions on sale of wastewater treatment plant

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York will hold two community sessions about the sale of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

Pennsylvania American Water has agreed to purchase the plant for $235 million dollars. $15 million would be paid upfront.

The city plans on using the money to help fill a budget hole.

Mayor Michael Helfrich said if the sale did not happen taxes would have had to go up by nearly 50% and there could have been job cuts.

There will be two community input sessions Thursday, January 14 at noon and 6 p.m.

Tp join the public online meeting, click here, and use passcode: 543212.

For public call-in number:

Dial: 1 646 876 9923 or 1 301 715 8592

Webinar ID: 988 0435 1062

Passcode: 54321