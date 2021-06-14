York to host a hiring fair on Thursday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York will be hosting a hiring fair this Thursday, June 17.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park. Attendees are asked to bring resumes and dress professionally. The first 100 attendees will get game day tickets for the York Revolution.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced. You can register for the event by calling 717-767-7600 ext. 238 between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can also find more information through the link here.