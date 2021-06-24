York to host free checkup event for child car seats

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Center for Traffic Safety and its partners will be hosting a free car seat for children check-up event on July 1.

The event will take place at the Giant Food Store, 2130 Palomino Road, Dover, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Staff at the event will check your child’s car seats to ensure they are installed properly, plus let you know if it is time for a replacement.

For those that need a new or replaced car seat, you must pre-register by clicking here. On the day of the event, bring your child (if already born) and you will receive a free car seat.