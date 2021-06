YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York is adding another tool in its fight against opioids.

The city along with the York/Adams Drug and Alcohol Commission and the York Opioid Collaborative have partnered to provide free Narcan to members of the community at the Albert S. Weyer Health Center.

Individuals will also be provided training on how to recognize and respond to an overdose along with how to use a Narcan kit.

The next event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.