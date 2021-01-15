York veterans will see improvements at Post 127 thanks to new grant

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday Sate Rep. Carol Hill-Evans (D) announced a $250,000 grant from the Dept. of Economic and Community Development has been donated to American Legion Post 127 to renovate their current building, increase their provided services and include meals for veterans.

“It was a great honor to work with the Department of Community and Economic Development for this worthy cause,” Hill-Evans said. “This grant will have a long-lasting and positive impact for the York community, allowing Post 127 to provide more services for our veterans and allow Post 127 to host events and open its doors to more people.”

The funds from the grant will help Post 127 create an area where veterans’ assistance organizations can work with veterans on paperwork, expand the post’s office space, and add a kitchen, events hall, youth activity center and handicapped-accessible bathroom.

This will help the Charles E. Williams American Legion Post 127 assist more people and be self-sufficient in the years ahead.

“Figures from the United States Housing of Urban Development still places last year’s total of veterans who experienced homelessness at about 40,000,” Hill-Evans said. “I think I echo the sentiment of many people when I say, even one homeless veteran is one too many. Post 127 is taking the steps needed to serve these men and women who for years selflessly served our country.”