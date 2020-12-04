York Water Company acquires Amblebrook utility systems in Straban Township

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday JT Hand, President and CEO of the York Water Company, announced the acquisition of water and wastewater systems serving the Amblebrook Gettysburg community in Straban Township, Adams County, PA.

The facilities were purchased from CCD Rock Creek, the developer of Amblebrook, marking York Water’s third acquisition of the year and expanding the company’s service footprint to 51 Pennsylvania municipalities in York, Adams and Franklin counties.

“We are excited to bring ‘That Good York Water’ high-quality water and wastewater service to the residents of this premiere community in Adams County,” says Hand. “CCD Rock Creek has created a remarkable community and we are going to deliver an equally remarkable utility experience that our customers have come to expect for more than 200 years.”