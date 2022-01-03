York Water Company buying West Manheim Township’s wastewater system

WEST MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Water and sewer bills will soon look different for some Midstaters. But not for now, in the way that matters the most.

West Manheim Township in York County is selling its wastewater system for $12 million to the York Water Company. As part of the deal, York water had to promise not to try to raise sewer rates for three years. York water already provides drinking water in West Manheim. Now water and sewer will be on one bill.

“So now we’ll be able to take those water meter readings and apply it to their wastewater bill. They’ll be able to get one bill and on that bill, they’ll be able to digest their water consumption and their wastewater bill based upon that water consumption,” President and CEO of the York Water Company, JT Snow said.

This deal is unrelated to the proposed sale of the City of York’s own sewer system.