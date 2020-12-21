York Water Company cares this holiday season, offers assistance to those behind on bills

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Water Company is offering assistance to utility customers who fell behind on bills during the coronavirus-related moratorium that recently ended.
The York Water Cares Program is available to help thousands of people get their water payments back on track and avoid service disruptions this winter by providing up to $200 per year to qualifying customers who need short-term water payment assistance.
This grant can cover up to five months of unpaid water bills for the average residential customer served by York Water but is only available one time per year.
For more information about the Cares program, customers can call 717-845-3601, email customer.service@yorkwater.com or visit their website.
