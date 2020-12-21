York Water Company cares this holiday season, offers assistance to those behind on bills

A sealed limiting device, center left, remains at the back of Marvin Schur’s electric meter in Bay City, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2009. The device restricts power and blows out like a fuse if usage rises past a set level. Electricity isn’t restored until the device is flipped back on. City officials are reviewing their procedures and in the meantime have removed limiter devices from all homes and temporarily stopped all shutoffs. Schur, 93, froze to death inside his home just days after a municipal utility restricted his power usage because of more than $1,000 in unpaid bills. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Water Company is offering assistance to utility customers who fell behind on bills during the coronavirus-related moratorium that recently ended.

The York Water Cares Program is available to help thousands of people get their water payments back on track and avoid service disruptions this winter by providing up to $200 per year to qualifying customers who need short-term water payment assistance.

This grant can cover up to five months of unpaid water bills for the average residential customer served by York Water but is only available one time per year.

For more information about the Cares program, customers can call 717-845-3601, email customer.service@yorkwater.com or visit their website.