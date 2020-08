YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York residents are about to see a change in sewer bills in the near future.

York City was handling the sewer bill, but it was decided that York Water Company would do a better job of it. Many people were simply not paying their bills — and there was no consequence for that.

So the next bill you get will still be from the city but will be handled by the water company. The change starts next week.