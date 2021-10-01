York welcomes October with First Friday celebration

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown York is welcoming October with its First Friday celebration, which involves refreshments, promotions, live entertainment, and special events hosted by local businesses.

York celebrates its businesses and community members on the first Friday of every month from 5-9 p.m. This month, the event includes live fife and drum performances, a Halloween art station for kids, and spooky cupcake flavors from Izzy’s Cupcakes.

Get the latest news, weather and breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Additionally, keep an eye out for photo ops around the city (with a chance to win prizes), enjoy a pet costume parade, and join the York County History Center for s’mores.

Local businesses are offering discounts on everything from pumpkin decor to hydro-dipped nightlights at the October First Friday celebration.

First Friday presenting sponsor WellSpan Health will also offer free mammograms in its Mobile Mammography Unit from 5-8 p.m.

Visit Downtown Inc’s website for more information.