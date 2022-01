DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) -- Have you ever wondered whether someone you helped, appreciated it? One good samaritan likely has no idea how much his help meant. abc27 caught up with the woman who wants him to know.

"The number six pump, I was getting gas and a man approached me, he looked like a truck driver," Zoey Parr said. She was stopped at a Royal Farms in Dover. "And he just asked me if I noticed that my tire was really low and if I needed help putting air in it."