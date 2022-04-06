YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York woman has pleaded guilty to submitting fraudulent applications for pandemic unemployment assistance to Colorado and Ohio, using the names and personal information of other individuals.

Tami Mateljin, 46, received the PUA benefits in her accounts and then used the money for her own benefits and transferred the remaining to conspirators in other counties, including Nigeria.

She submitted the fraudulent applications between October 2020 and December 2020.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigation.

If convicted, the maximum penalty under federal law for the offense is 20 years of prison, a fine, and a term of supervised release following imprisonment.