YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York woman has been sentenced to a year of probation including three years of home confinement for making false statements while purchasing firearms.

According to the Department of Justice, Hannah Lapham, 23, admitted that she purchased a firearm in February 2021 for another person who was prohibited from purchasing or possessing a firearm. Lapham said the firearm was for herself during the purchase, she also said she tried to purchase two more firearms for the same prohibited person.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the York County Drug Task Force, and the York City Police Department.