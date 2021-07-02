York’s Belmont Theatre reopening its doors for the 2021-2022 season

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — After closing in March last year, the Belmont Theatre is reopening its doors for the 2021-2022 season.

The theatre will open its first live play since the pandemic on Sept.17 with the “Miracle Workers.” With the opening originally scheduled for a 2020 date, the set, props and costumes are ready for the casts’ return to brush up for the show’s new premier day.

Tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale on July 15. For those who would like to purchase tickets, they can do so by clicking here. Or, call the box office at 717-854-5715.

“Miracle Workers’ will be featured from Sept. 17-19 and 23-26. After a month-long break, “Blithe Spirit” will hit the stage on October 22. Other shows to go live this season include Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” in November, “Arsenic and Old Lace” in January, “Steel Magnolias” in April and more.