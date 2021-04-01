York’s Central Pizza reopens with community support

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The pandemic put some small businesses out of business, but a York County pizza shop just made a comeback.

Central Pizza in Red Lion, York County, shut down earlier this year and everyone thought it was permanent.

As a result, the community got the Red Lion Area Businesses Association to sell gift cards, with the hope that Central Pizza would re-open.

“They made real noise, everywhere. Calling us, calling the Red Lion Business Association, ‘we need to get Central Pizza up again because we love their food. We love the people.’ And proudly I’m saying this, that this is the very reason why we are still open,” said Giuseppe Favorito, co-owner of Central Pizza.

Central Pizza also applied for federal grants with the hope of hiring more employees and purchasing more supplies.