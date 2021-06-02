York’s Downtown Inc. brings back in-person events in the square

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. is proud to return its traditional programming in Continental Square for First Friday in Downtown York on Friday, June 4.

Now that CDC guidelines have changed and COVID-19 numbers are down, Downtown Inc. wants to bring the community back together in Continental Square for a celebration. The event will run between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., and will happen the first Friday of every month throughout the summer.

Downtown will welcome Black Swan Ballet Company for its first live performance downtown from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. The event will also bring in graffiti artist Jay Rock, and a representative from Crispus Attucks to present information on the future African-American Museum in honor of Juneteenth.

York City Police Department’s therapy dog, Victory, will also make an appearance.

“This is exciting news for us all,” Director of Downtown Inc. Elaine Bonneau said. “While we will still be following COVID safety precautions, we look forward to First Friday, and what it is all about — bringing the community together.”

For more information on this and future events, click here.