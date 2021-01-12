York’s Guthrie Memorial Library reopens at reduced capacity

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County library has reopened following COVID-19 mitigation closures.

Guthrie Memorial Library in Hanover is now operating at 50% capacity.

It’s the first library in York County to re-open this time around.

The library’s interim director says being a bigger facility than most helps during the pandemic.

“We have three floors. It does make it a lot easier than some of the smaller libraries. They might only be able to have five people, and that includes staff, too. So that makes it very difficult,” explains Julie Moul, interim director at Guthrie Memorial Library.

The Guthrie Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2-6 p.m.

It’s also open Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Because of reduced capacity, visitors should call if interested in reserving a computer at the library.