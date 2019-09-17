York’s Harvest Vegfest looks to celebrate veganism

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Local non-profit group Animal Advocates of South Central PA presents the 2nd annual Harvest Vegfest.

The event is one that is free and family-friendly, attempting to bring the modern phenomenon of VegFests to the York area.

Harvest Vegfest aims at being a celebration of vegan, cruelty-free living, featuring food, vendors, and entertainment.

This event is also certified zero waste.

Harvest Vegfest will feature over 90 vendors, music from vegan artists, speakers, a pie-eating contest, kids’ activities, panel discussions, cooking demonstrations, and a presentation from Jake “The Vegan Manly Man” Singer.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cousler Park, Sept. 21.