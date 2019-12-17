York’s Holla Spirits rebrands packaging of vodka lineup

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Holla Spirits, a millennial-owned spirits company, has announced a packaging rebrand of its popular vodka lineup.

The rebrand features new bottle designs for the company’s original vodka and all varieties of its flavored vodkas.

“We are constantly gathering feedback from consumers, retailers, friends, and family,” Holla Spirits President Patrick Shorb said in a release. “Our objective for this rebrand was to maintain the same Holla vibrancy we’ve always had, but to improve it with a fresh design and labeling techniques.”

The new bottle designs introduce a sleek look with metallic features and quick-glance flavor icons on the neck labels for easy identification in bar rails. The rebranded bottles have begun to reach shelves in Fine Wine & Good Spirits Stores throughout Pennsylvania.

“Our brand is continuously evolving to meet the needs of next-generation consumers,” Shorb said. “We demand better from our brands, just like our fans. We are progressive and constantly seeking new and innovative technologies. We will act on any opportunity to improve our impact on the community and the environment.”

Holla Spirits introduced its first-to-market “on the go” vodka pouch packaging in Pennsylvania and Delaware earlier this year. The pouch is ideally suited for events, festivals, the beach, boating, tailgating, golfing and more.

The York-based spirits are currently available in more than 100 stores throughout Pennsylvania, as well as bars, restaurants, breweries, and clubs in Pennsylvania and Delaware.