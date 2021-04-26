York’s Jewish Community Center makes major renovations to facility

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Major renovations have been made at York’s Jewish Community Center, including a newly-renovated lobby.

Leaders say it’s a combination of form and function. There’s artwork, including the sculpture honoring Holocaust victims and survivors, as well as a new security system.

The center is also getting its programs back up and running, like summer camps for kids — including those with special needs.

“We help kids with autism. Our staff is going through training especially for COVID and distancing. We have distancing programming in our swimming pool for the same reason,” said Jonah Geller, CEO, York Jewish Community Center.

Geller says the JCC’s Fitness Center is getting busier as more people get vaccinated and continue to feel more comfortable getting back out there.