York’s Kiwanis Lake construction to begin this week, expected to last a year

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The water level at Kiwanis Lake in York will drop this week, and that’s by design. The lake was constructed 81 years ago and during that time Canada geese have left behind several feet of sediment at the bottom of the lake. This construction project will clean the sediment out.

Broken flood gates that cause street flooding will be fixed and new lights and fountains will be added as well.

Aaron Jacobs with the Rotary Club of York said, “So many people love to come and patron this lake all throughout the year and it doesn’t look nice, it attracts things that we don’t want in the park, so we wanted to clean that up and give the community a great place to be.”

The Rotary Club has raised $125,000 to make the repairs which are expected to take a year to complete.

