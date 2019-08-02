York’s ‘most wanted’ fugitive arrested

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police arrested a York man called their most wanted fugitive after authorities said they linked him to 80 percent of the shootings in the city this summer.

Khalic “Buddha” Cross was arrested in Virginia early Friday on two outstanding warrants, including one that charged him with shooting into a crowd after a July 14 neighborhood cookout in the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue.

A 47-year-old woman was shot in the leg. A house and a vehicle were also struck by bullets.

In that incident, Cross, 25, is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm, and 150 misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.

Police had been looking for Cross since last month. That’s when he was charged with strangulation and other charges regarding an assault on a woman in December.