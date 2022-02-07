York’s new Empowerment Center gives local businesses a chance to bloom

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Owning a small business is never easy. But it did become a little more manageable for some folks in York on Monday.

The Bloom Business Empowerment Center launched this week. There’s a particular focus on women and minority-owned businesses but the people in charge say all small businesses have something in common.

“The small businesses all have a passion, all started a business for a reason, a problem that they were trying to solve. And we are here to support them along with that. But certainly, it’s not done in a silo,” York County Economic Alliance Director of Business Solutions/Innovation, Suly Pinos said.

For more information about tapping the Bloom Center’s resources, you can visit the link here.