York’s police commissioner brings fall fun to city streets with Fall Family Fest on Saturday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, Oct. 23, families can enjoy what York’s top cop is calling a “hayride through the ‘hood.”

Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow says when he was growing up in the city, he never had a chance to enjoy some of the fall traditions people get out in the country. So he wants to change that for this generation with a Fall Family Fest.

Muldrow says the city used to have hayrides, but not since the 1980s.

“So we’re really, really pumped and excited to be able to bring that back as part of the celebration and really make it a day for our kids here in the city and our families in an urban environment to really experience some of those awesome things that are fall,” Muldrow said.

Fall Family Fest is Saturday starting at 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. outside the York Police Department on King Street.