York’s Restaurant Row to bring back open-air street dining

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — For all the bad that has come out of the pandemic, it seems a few new good ideas might be here to stay.

One of them is open-air dining along Restaurant Row in York. It started as a necessity in July 2020 — the only way five restaurants could serve customers in person.

They closed North George Street to stay open. Now, even though indoor dining is back and many customers are vaccinated, open-air street dining will return at the end of April.

“With people getting more vaccines and feeling more comfortable, more people are coming and dining inside. but just having that outdoor dining gives kind of that food tourism aspect to downtown York, which we’re hoping to extend to next year and years to come,” said Sean Arnold, chef, and owner of The Left Bank.

Open-air dining begins on April 30. Leashed dogs are welcome to eat outside at any of the participating restaurants.