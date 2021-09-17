York’s Restaurant Week, with 23 places to eat on the menu, ends Sunday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There are just a few days left to enjoy some multi-course meals at a great price while helping restaurants when they need it most.

Restaurant week in York ends Sunday, Sept. 17. There are 23 restaurants participating. Those who attend can get a starter, main course, and dessert, for, in some cases, about the usual price of just a main course.

“We actually did a February restaurant week this year in February, in the height of COVID, with delivery and take-out baked into the fabric of what we were trying to do. Now that we’re kind of on the other side of things, restaurants are still clearly struggling,” Kate Harmon, Restaurant Week organizer said.

Go check out their second Restaurant Week of the year before it ends on Sunday, Sept. 17.