York’s white rose is still dropping at midnight, but it will be virtual

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Year’s Eve celebration in York on Thursday night will be virtual thanks to the Parliament Arts Organization who put together tonight’s event which will be live-streamed on FaceBook.
The white rose will still drop from the Rupp Building on Continental Square but instead of fireworks, there will be a light show on the Rupp Building through the weekend.
“The light show will continue to go on through January third from 7 to 9 pm every night , there’s a show at the top of every hour,” says Collin Holder, executive director for the Parliament Arts Organization.
The live-stream event will also feature local musical acts performing all around the city and we’re told in some “interesting” places.
