York’s white rose, Red Lion cigar ready for New Year celebrations

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York countians will usher in 2020 with a giant cigar, a white rose, and an iconic video game character.

The 23rd annual cigar drop will begin in Red Lion at 7 p.m. The drop stems from Red Lion’s storied history as a cigar manufacturing town.

York’s white rose will be raised at 10 p.m. to the top of the former Citizen’s Bank building in Continental Square.

In Hanover, the Pac-Man drop began in 2013 after the owner of Timeline Arcade felt Hanover needed to start an odd drop of its own.

