Yorktown Mall baker after fire: ‘I feel so heartbroken’

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Among the nine businesses forced to close indefinitely due to an-early morning fire Friday, causing $5 million in damages, was York’s first Spanish bakery.

On the heels of the Yorktown Mall fire, the owner of the bakery where fire investigators say the flames began is deeply saddened by the turn of events.

The source of the fire was reportedly caused by the spontaneous combustion of oily rags that were left overnight in the bakery.

Flames spouted through the roof of the bakery to eight other stores in the strip mall.

“The fire itself occurred to the backside of the bakery, in an office is where it started,” said Chief of the City of York Fire Department, Chad Deardorff.

“I feel so heartbroken because of the other business people in here,” Alex Vargas, the owner, lamented.

Vargas opened the bakery, Panaderia La Redencion, only about one month ago. That location is the newest, after operating elsewhere in York for three years prior.

Vargas, however, is reluctant to let this accident beat him down. “I get a lot of support from all the people around here and this bakery has been a blessing,” he said.

Vargas says he’s humbled by the support. His bread, sandwiches, and desserts are often regarded as a community staple.

“I’m not gonna give up, it’s something that’s been in my heart and I wanna keep going forward with this,” Vargas said, adding, “I want to rebuild this bakery and I want to build it better.”