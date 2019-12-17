Yorktowne Hotel renovations moving to final stage

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Renovations of the historic Yorktowne Hotel are in the final stage three years after it closed for the project.

There has been a lot of recent progress to the outside of the hotel. Work inside the building will begin after the holidays.

Walls need to be built and painted, lights need to be hung and, of course, it needs to be furnished.

“It’s been a long time coming to get to this phase,” said Kim Hogeman, the director of strategic development for the York County Economic Alliance. “We had a lot of challenges, structural issues, historical challenges, and accessibility challenges.

The final and biggest stage is getting the hotel rooms and common space ready for the grand opening. The hotel was built in the 1920s. Keeping its historical draw while modernizing the space was its biggest financial hurdle.

“There’s been several changes along the way, and they have all been for a variety of reasons, either public safety, structural, and what the community has requested and said they wanted and needed in this hotel,” Hogeman said.

Final construction costs are estimated between $40-50 million. Much of that funding came from state grants and private donations.

The estimated completion date is May 2021.

If you’re interested in booking a wedding or other event at the Yorktowne, we are told you should expect to be able to do so about a year before the grand opening. Mark your calendar for May or June to see if you can reserve a space.