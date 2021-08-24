Yorktowne Hotel sneaks a peek at its renovated facelift

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An iconic York hotel is one step closer to recapturing its glory days.

The Yorktowne Hotel opened in 1925 and closed in 2016 in a state of disrepair. It’s been undergoing renovations to become a “Tapestry by Hilton.” On Tuesday, we got a sneak peek at a couple of rooms that are ready. Folks in charge say the challenge was including the best of both worlds, modern and historic.

“We have to meet Hilton standards, historic standards, environmental, energy efficiency standards, all of which has to be done with approvals so it meets historic requirements,” York County Industrial Development Authority Chairman, Jack Kay said.

The hotel is scheduled to re-open next summer.