You can help decide what to put in Yorktowne Hotel time capsule

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Three years after workers unearthed a time capsule from 1941 earlier, it’s time to decide what goes in the Yorktowne Hotel’s next time capsule, which will be unearthed in… well, that hasn’t yet been determined.

“Maybe a hundred years from now?” guessed Kim Hogeman, project manager for the hotel, which is scheduled to open later this year after a half-decade reconstruction project.

For more information or to offer an item, click here. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 28. A selection committee will announce its choices by May 1.

“It’ll be interesting to see what people submit,” Hogeman said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Items will go in an old safe from the York Safe & Lock Company, itself a relic from the old hotel. How old is the safe? No one knows that either, but the company predates the hotel — the hotel opened in 1925, York Safe & Lock in 1882. In fact, the company closed before World War II ended.

So anyway, a lot of history there, and now more to be made.