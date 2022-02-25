WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — West Manchester Township Supervisor Ron Ruman has proposed an amendment to the township’s zoning ordinance that would help Mr. Q’s Family Skate Center the clearance to be rebuilt. The center was destroyed in a fire on Jan. 16.

“Mr. Q’s is more than a business,” Ruman said. “The Quintin family and their employees host fundraisers, community events, and provide a safe place for young people to gather with friends, all while creating jobs and contributing to our tax base.”

Frank Quintin plans to reopen the business, but he faces a hurdle with the township’s 40 years of zoning law. The roller skating rink was converted from a bowling alley, which its use not allowed by the local commercial zone. Because it existed at the time the zoning law was adopted, it was allowed to continue under something called an existing nonconformity.

“My proposal is to amend our zoning law to allow any existing nonconformity, such as Mr. Q’s, to rebuild at the same site, within three years from the date of the destruction, provided the rebuilding does not violate any other zoning requirements,” Ruman said. “This business, this use of the property, was in place for many years. Not only was it not a detriment to the neighborhood, as we have seen by the outpouring of support, but this is also a major community asset.”

This amendment would allow a business or home to rebuild where it was after a disaster, without the need for the costly and time-consuming process of applying for a variance.



The West Manchester Township board of supervisors approved holding a public hearing and placing the legally required advertising of Ruman’s amendment at the supervisor’s meeting on Thursday, Feb 25. The final vote on the proposal is on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p. m.